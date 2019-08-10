Making up for lost time

Sir, – Further to Olive Keogh’s article “Why it’s worth taking time to tackle lateness ” (Business, August 8th), I recall a sign saying, “Early is on time – on time is late”, which was posted on the noticeboard near the operating theatre for each new batch of doctors, but which was, without a lead from the top, largely ignored. – Yours, etc,

Dr MICHAEL FOLEY,

Rathmines,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – I was appointed the sole representative in Ireland by a Dutch businessman. When I asked him why, he told me I was the only Irishman that had ever turned up on time for him, an annoying habit I have always had. – Yours, etc,

DAVID MURNANE,

Dunshaughlin,

Co Meath.

Sir, – “We’ll be there between 10am and 3pm.”

And of course they aren’t.

That’s what passes for punctuality in Ireland. – Yours, etc,

MARY BYRNE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.