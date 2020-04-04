Making the most of it

A chara, – It has become very irritating to hear people, and journalists especially, misusing the word “majority”. One of the worst instances is a sentence such as “The majority of milk in Ireland is sent for processing.” This is just wrong!

“A majority of farmers send their milk for processing” is fine, however. The word “majority” applies to people, or turnips, maybe, but why has the word “most” suddenly become redundant?

I know, I should get out more, but they won’t let me! – Is mise,

GARY LYNCH,

Kilkenny.