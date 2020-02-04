Making sense of the polls

Sir, – The continued decline in Fine Gael’s poll standing is disappointing to those of us crying out for a sensible, centre-right and taxpayer-friendly voice in Irish politics.

It demonstrates the fate that awaits any party which tries to beat the left by becoming the left. You might attract some retweets and even a few handy candidates, but those rarely translate into actual votes. – Yours, etc,

KILLIAN FOLEY-WALSH,

Kilkenny.

Sir, – Pro-life supporters now have the opportunity to vote for parties and candidates who support their cause. Parties such as Aontú and Renua. For the third of the population who did not support repealing the Eighth Amendment, this is payback time. – Yours, etc,

ANNE McGRATH,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.

A chara, – Following the publication of the latest opinion polls, could it be that Leo and Micheál are about to meet their Mary Lou? – Is mise,

JOHN GLENNON,

Hollywood,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Would it be at all possible to defer any further discussion on “the polls” until next Sunday, when they will then carry no margin of error, be 100 per cent accurate and entirely relevant? Surely this would be the “politically correct” thing to do. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL GANNON,

Kilkenny.