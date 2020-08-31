Making sense of public outrage

Sir, – If Stephen Collins (Opinion, August 28th) believes it was an hysterical media that meant Phil Hogan and others had to resign, I invite him to walk down the street of Mallow, Youghal, Cobh or Midleton with me. He will hear very quickly why people are so angry with what happened because of the personal sacrifices they have made during the pandemic, and the impact it has had on their families and communities. What is in our national interest at this time is to retain the support of the public for the unprecedented public health measures that will likely remain in place for some time. – Yours, etc,

SEÁN SHERLOCK TD,

(Labour)

Mallow, Co Cork.

Sir , – The Irish Times is very fortunate to have a journalist of the quality of Stephen Collins. He is insightful , fair and objective in his assessment of the present situation, and our politicians would do well to listen to him . – Yours, etc,

PAT McGRATH,

Monkstown, Co Dublin.

Sir, – Phil Hogan forgot a prime rule of politics: you are only indispensable until you are not. – Yours, etc,

DAN DONOVAN,

Dungarvan,

Co Waterford.

Sir, – In a time of limited opportunity to attend traditional sporting events, a witch-hunt provides a good alternative pastime, open to all regardless of fitness levels. – Yours, etc,

SHEELAGH MOONEY,

Ardagh,

Co Longford.

Sir, –Any sympathy I might have had for Phil Hogan disappeared completely when I heard the amount of money he will receive in various pensions in the coming years. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET BUTLER,

Booterstown,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – What has perplexed me most in the Clifden golf conundrum was the role unplayed by the partners and spouses. We must assume that these very busy men had the event tabled in their diaries as an important, yet enjoyable, social outing. Maybe it was asterisked as a “must attend” meeting of minds and men of equal importance. But what type of cloud could have descended upon the respective partners ? Highly experienced in shirt and tie selection, surely they had many moments left to reflect on the potential number of golfers to be seated after the game in the Station House Hotel.

And the sole female heading up a table group? Perhaps too busy thinking about us unthinking old folk to wonder about the wisdom of it all?

The silence of attendant and associated women was a veritable mystery to me. Mná na hÉireann, cad a tharla? – Yours, etc,

SYLVIA O SULLIVAN,

Castletroy,

Limerick.