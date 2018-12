Sir, – The Taoiseach’s plea for TDs to be “pithy” (Dáil Sketch, December 6th) does not address the problem of brevity in either House by a long shot. The average debate on Leaders’ Questions is painful to listen to. Could not the Ceann Comhairle be given more powers to conduct more business-like sessions? I do not make the obvious comparison. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN GRAHAM,

Dublin 13.