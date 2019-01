Sir, – Having driven to meet some friends for Christmas drinks in a suburban pub, I decided to drink non-alcohol beer. We kicked off with a round of various pints and I ordered two small bottles of a leading lager brand’s new alcohol-free beer. My beer was quite nice but my “pint” cost me €10.40 and a comparatively expensive night to keep up with the lads. It’s enough to drive you to drink. – Yours, etc,

KEN ELLIS,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.