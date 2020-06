Sir, – For nine weeks we managed to live our lives without many shops being open. Life did not end.

It is now good that retail outlets are doing business and, hopefully, these businesses will thrive.

However, it would be beneficial for society if we could keep Sunday as a shopping-free day. Surely this pandemic can teach us lessons for life and can enable us to value a certain inner freedom of spirit. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET LEE,

Newport,

Co Tipperary.