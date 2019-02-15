Make room for the bees

Sir, – One-third of our 98 species of bees and insects are facing extinction (News, February 11th). The damage to our planet and our existence has been heralded by scientists for some time now. One simple but brave attempt by those of us who have gardens, no matter how small, or green areas, is the surrendering of our lawns to a yellow army of nutritious dandelions this spring. For bees, birds and a whole range of wildlife the yellow clusters may be the first vital meal of their short lives. Some local councils have considered not cutting road side green areas and hopefully many more will follow. Rest the lawn mower and let the bees do the buzzing this year. – Yours, etc,

