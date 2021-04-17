Make or break
A chara, – Staycations will make or break the domestic tourism industry this year. We should open safely what tourism facilities we can as soon as possible. Mobile-home parks should open quickly, bringing thousands of eager spenders into play in hard-pressed areas.
While there are graduated risks in opening outdoor and indoor dining, caravan parks, campsites, B&Bs, guest houses, hotels and pubs, April 26th is the day to make this start.
Staycations will make or break the domestic tourism industry this year. – Yours, etc,
JOHN CRONIN,
Dublin 6W.