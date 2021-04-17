A chara, – Staycations will make or break the domestic tourism industry this year. We should open safely what tourism facilities we can as soon as possible. Mobile-home parks should open quickly, bringing thousands of eager spenders into play in hard-pressed areas.

While there are graduated risks in opening outdoor and indoor dining, caravan parks, campsites, B&Bs, guest houses, hotels and pubs, April 26th is the day to make this start.

Staycations will make or break the domestic tourism industry this year. – Yours, etc,

JOHN CRONIN,

Dublin 6W.