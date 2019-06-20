Sir, – Your editorial “Sexism and misogyny” (June 18th) is welcome. Majella Moynihan’s courageous public exposure of her demeaning and intrusive treatment by her Garda superiors and the Garda representative body in 1984 reveals yet another dark chapter in Irish misogyny where women were treated as outcasts if they dared break the harsh sexual mores of that time.

Apologies by the Garda Commissioner and the Minister of Justice for her unjust treatment are empty words if they are not accompanied with rightful compensation.

Thankfully we are becoming a more tolerant community where strict moral rules have been jettisoned in favour of a more compassionate society. I hope Ms Moynihan’s courage will encourage other women who suffered a similar fate to come forward out of the shadows into a more accepting Ireland. Yet, as your editorial warns, “that struggle can never cease” . – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN BUTLER,

Malahide,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – My dad, born in the 19th century, had a word for it: “ignorance”. By that he did not mean a lack of academic qualifications; it reflected his hatred for intolerance.

I am sure Ms Moynihan realises that not many men would approve of her treatment, certainly few that have travelled abroad. But obviously some still do.

So I applaud the last paragraph of your editorial comment of June 18th which contains the phrase: “she has done a great public service in speaking so honestly and so eloquently about her experiences”. Yours, etc,

WILLIAM MURPHY,

Malahide,

Co Dublin.