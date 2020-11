Sir, – In these strange times, eating well takes on even more importance. Therefore I’m delighted that The Irish Times is “obsessed with food” (Letters, November 10th).

I very much appreciate the food and wine coverage in the Magazine and the recent recipes from Jolene Cox are a welcome addition to my kitchen repertoire. Please continue with your obsession. – Yours, etc,

GABRIELLE HYLAND,

Glasnevin,

Dublin 11.