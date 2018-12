Sir, – Further to “Luxembourg set to make all public transport free in world-first” (World News, December 5th), this points the way to Ireland on climate action.

Free public transport would encourage more people to leave their cars at home. I think we all know that €600 million, say, would be far better spent on free public transport than paying fines for the climate goals we have not achieved. – Yours, etc,

DUNCAN SHEPPARD,

Ballybrack,

Co Dublin.