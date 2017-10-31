Luther’s legacy

Sir, – Your Editorial on the birth of Protestanism (October 28th) ends on a positive note, hoping the Christian churches will now see more value in working together than persisting with past divisive bitterness.

However, this hope will only be realised when the Roman Catholic Church, as part of the Christian tradition, accepts that Martin Luther’s prophetic reforms, rejected 500 years ago, are now more relevant than ever for its survival. – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN BUTLER,

Malahide, Co Dublin.