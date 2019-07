Sir, – Maybe someone in Shane Lowry’s home village could mark his historic achievement by producing some memorabilia.

I suggest a piece of pottery with a picture of Shane and his trophy on it.

These could become known as “Clara Jugs”. – Yours, etc,

JOHN LEAHY,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – Our entire country is feeling Offaly good at Shane Lowry’s stunning win. – Yours, etc,

ANNE McGRATH,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.