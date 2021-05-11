Lowering the voting age

Sir, – If the Oireachtas is considering passing a Bill surely it should stand back and take an overall view as to what conflicts might arise if that Bill were passed. If a Bill giving voting rights to those aged 16 were passed the implication would be that they were mature enough to determine who governed the country for the life of the next Dáil while at the same time they would not be considered mature enough to marry, give sexual consent, enter a legal contract, open a standard current account, donate blood, buy alcohol or buy tobacco. – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN CASSERLY,

Bishopstown,

Cork.