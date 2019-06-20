Love locks in the capital

Sir, – Further to “Love locks weigh heavily on Dublin City Council discussions” (News, June 18th), has Dublin City Council never heard of a tool called a bolt-cutter? Most of Dublin’s more efficient bicycle thieves would happily give them a demo of their essential piece of equipment. Well, maybe they wouldn’t. But a man on a bike with a good bolt-cutter in his bag could get around most of the city’s bridges that are being plagued by love locks, and have them off in a couple of days. I’d do it myself for a modest fee. – Yours, etc,

RODNEY DEVITT,

Sandymount, Dublin 4.