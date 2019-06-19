Love locks and the keys to the city

Sir, – So Dublin City Council is experiencing a problem that cities all over Europe are having, love locks on bridges (Dan Griffin, “Love locks weigh heavily on Dublin City Council discussions”, News, June 18th).

The city council public domain officer, the city council senior executive engineer, even the city council chief executive have looked at the problem. They’ve had meetings with several council bodies about the locks but “it came to nothing as no one took ownership of the project”, according to the senior executive engineer.

Dublin, God help us! – Yours, etc,

SEÁN MALONE,

Dublin 16.