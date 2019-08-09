Loud and intrusive radio adverts

Sir, – The Choose Radio Ireland advertisement currently playing on RTÉ Radio 1 news every lunchtime features a person shouting over a pneumatic drill. It is loud, sudden, intrusive and irritating; I have to turn off the radio and wait a minute to be sure it’s over. There is no creativity, no intelligence, no subtlety, just sonic pummelling that alienates the listeners.

If they argue that this proves that the ad makes its point by getting attention, then by the same token should I make my point by telephoning in my complaint and shouting at them? In my view that would not be acceptable, and equally its behaviour is not acceptable. – Yours, etc,

PATRICK O’BEIRNE,

Gorey, Co Wexford.