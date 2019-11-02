Losing out on Luggala

Sir, – Keep Ireland Open are appalled by the failure of the State to acquire this magnificent property with its immense recreational value, at significantly less than the asking price of €28 million (“Reclusive Italian count believed to be buyer of Luggala estate, Home News, October 28th).

Unfortunately the present Government is perpetuating the policy of its predecessors of starving the National Parks and Wildlife Service of sufficient funds to add to our pitifully small area of national parks.

This niggardly attitude is consistent with the denial of adequate funding to allow the Heritage Council and An Taisce to function properly.

What a contrast with Government largesse in providing what can only be described as obscene sums of money to the likes of the greyhound industry, the FAI and horse racing.

We can only hope that the new owner of Luggala will continue to allow public access.

What if he doesn’t? – Yours, etc,

ROGER GARLAND,

Chairman,

Keep Ireland Open,

Dublin 14.