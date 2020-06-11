Sir, – The debate continues on loosening the lockdown versus proceeding with great caution against this dangerous virus (Michael McDowell, “What is ‘the science’ politicians must follow?”, Opinion & Analysis, June 10th).

To paraphrase environmentalist Guy McPherson, if you really think that the economy is more important than protecting people from Covid-19, if you do catch it, try holding your breath while counting your money. – Yours, etc,

LUKE

O’NEILL, PhD, MRIA, FRS

Sandycove,

Co Dublin.