Looks a lot like Christmas

Sir, – Thank you for the Martyn Turner calendar which is up to its usual high standard.

However, I note that you have declared in said calendar that Christmas Day next year is on December 26th. Is this an attempt to add another shopping day to the frenzy? – Yours, etc,

DAVID O’CALLAGHAN,

Swords, Co Dublin.

Sir, – Your calendar for 2020, much appreciated for the outstanding work of Martyn Turner, lists Christmas Day as December 26th! Is this a Brexit thing? – Yours, etc,

JOHN Mc CORMACK,

Derry.

Sir, – Like the words in the song, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas . . .” I just love the day the new Martyn Turner calendar appears on my doorstep . . . guaranteed to bring a smile to your face all year long. – Yours, etc,

DEE DELANY,

Raheny, Dublin 5.