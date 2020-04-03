Look and learn

Sir, – Thank you for the engaging photograph by Sheena Jolley of a hummingbird hawk-moth which graced your front page yesterday (April 2nd).

Spring’s ancient rhythms do soothe us in anxious times.

Gazing upon the insect as it hovered with intent, I was reminded of the words of Pope Francis in his recent apostolic exhortation, Querida Amazonia.

“If someone has not learned to stop and admire something beautiful, we should not be surprised if he or she treats everything as an object to be used and abused without scruple.” – Yours, etc,

LAURENCE

CULLEN,

Ballisodare,

Co Sligo.