Long-distance fruit and vegetables

Sir, – I present you with a list of the fruit and vegetables I bought this week and their countries of origin: lemons, strawberries and courgettes from Spain; lettuce from France; cherry tomatoes from Morocco; grapes and plums from South Africa; onions and asparagus from Peru; fennel from Italy; baby corn from India; mangetout and melon from Guatemala; organic apples from the US; carrots and radish from the UK; and potatoes and pack choi from Ireland!

I understand that not everything can be grown here in Ireland but for a country that prides itself on its agriculture and farming, not to mention sustainability projects such Origin Green, I believe there must be a better way. – Yours, etc,

ROBERTO PRATO,

Leopardstown,

Dublin 18.