Sir, – Frank Schnittger seems to think that Leo Varadkar’s hair (since lockdown) looks unkempt (Letters, June 16th).

On the contrary, the natural curl in his hair looks very good.

Please don’t mention our Taoiseach’s hair in the same breath as Boris Johnson’s.

By the way Eamon Ryan’s curls are also looking good! – Yours, etc,

GABRIELLE HYLAND,

Dublin 11.