Lockdown fatigue

Sir, – There seems to be a rhetoric developing in political circles that the Irish public wants a stricter lockdown. The public wanting to make it safely through the pandemic should not be incorrectly interpreted as it being happy or satisfied with a longer and more strict lockdown.

The Irish public, just like everywhere else, just want to see some form of return to normality, which will hopefully be enabled by mass vaccination. Can we please focus more on the plan to vaccinate (and have I missed it?) rather than the never-ending lockdown. – Yours, etc,

ALAN MAHON,

Sandymount,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – It appears that it will continue to be January until at least March 5th. – Yours, etc,

EAMON FARRELL,

Sandymount,

Dublin 4.