Lockdown and visitors

Sir, – I am 82 years old and live alone in a rural area. I have several local friends who call regularly to make sure all is well, and have a cup of tea and a chat. Now it seems I am on lockdown again. Even when out of doors, I cannot enjoy any visitors, even if wearing a mask and practising social distancing.

Yet, having turned my visitors away, I can then go shopping in the local town. So it seems the place to meet your friends is in the local supermarket, where it does not matter how many people are present and you can be nice and warm indoors. – Yours, etc,

ELIZABETH LAW,

Cobh,

Co Cork.