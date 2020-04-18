Lockdown and travel

Sir, – Day 49 of documented Covid-19 infection in Ireland. Airports are still open to passengers, as are ferryports. A plane-load of “horticultural experts” (migrant fruit-pickers to you and me) were flown in by Ryanair, all no doubt medically screened. Over 150 Travellers were allowed to attend a funeral in Birr, many travelling from the UK to do so. All unchallenged, while a relative who works in an intensive-care unit has been repeatedly stopped on the way to work and questioned by An Garda Síochána. The country should be on lockdown, not just its citizens. – Yours, etc,

AVA HENDON,

Woodstown,

Co Waterford.