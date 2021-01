Sir, – According to The Irish Times there was a “hastily arranged” Cabinet meeting (News, December 30th). Hastily? Really? Either the Government hasn’t been reading the latest figures from Nphet and seen the writing on the wall or else The Irish Times is falling into the trap of preparing the public for the latest and greatest lockdown. Report the facts and leave the spinning to gyms. – Yours, etc,

DAVID CURRAN,

Knocknacarra,

Galway.