Local shops need your custom

Sir, – In response to Padraig Yeates (Letters, April 1st), there are alternatives to shopping with the supermarket chains. In our area, our local butcher, in conjunction with our local GAA club Naomh Mearnóg, will deliver meat, vegetables and other goods the same day or next day. Orders can be made by phoning in, or online, or by order and collect, meaning the order will be brought to your car and put in your boot. Our local fruit-and-veg shop takes online orders and delivers. These struggling local businesses need our support. – Yours, etc,

MANDY O’DALY,

Portmarnock,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – For a list of local food outlets, the goodfoodireland.ie website is useful. – Yours, etc,

LOUISE KENNEDY,

Wicklow.