Local knowledge

Sir, – If people knew in which localities Covid-19 outbreaks were happening then they could take extra precautions when visiting them, and people living in those localities would know to be extra careful until the numbers have subsided.

That would presumably be much more effective in keeping people safe and stopping the spread of Covid than issuing vague blanket warnings about entire counties.

Rumours are flying around about specific schools, workplaces and localities where Covid has gained a foothold, but rumours are a poor substitute for truth.

The time for being coy and nervous of stigmatising particular areas is over.

To maintain the urgency and intensity of control efforts, we now need details. – Yours, etc,

JOHN THOMPSON,

Phibsboro,

Dublin 7.