Local democracy and Dublin traffic plans

Sir, – I couldn’t agree more with Cllr Maeve O’Connell (Letters, August 13th).

In every area from Lower Grangegorman Road, Broombridge to Stillorgan Village and the Spawell, these cycle lanes have been appearing in the dead of night without proper local democracy and consultation. Have there been impact studies as to the effect these lanes have on traffic?

As a self-employed worker, I need to drive to where the jobs are, and I am finding my life is made very difficult by these lanes. I like to be on time for my clients but am often delayed. Come September, when the children are back in school, I predict Dublin traffic will come to a standstill. – Yours, etc,

NOEL BUGGY.

Dublin 7.

Sir, – Divers and kayakers in south Dublin enjoy using the new cycle-paths, as many other do.

However, access to our clubhouse for both sports has been cut off at Sandycove by the new cycleway. Personal gear for a diver can weight up to 40kg, and we have divers, male and female, over 70 years young still hauling their gear to the water to dive. There was no notice, no warning and no discussion, with access one day and then blocked by a cycleway the next.

Access to the water now in south Dublin is extremely limited to all but cyclists. Our diving clubhouse stores our compressors, the oxygen and boat gear necessary to go diving, all of which need cars and trailers to haul to and from the clubhouse.

In a democracy, it is incredible that one sporting activity, cycling, can have massive public funding, and given preferential road use to the extent that other sporting activities are rendered virtually impossible. – Yours, etc,

PEADAR FARRELL,

Curragh Subaqua Club,

Sandycove, Co Dublin.

Sir, – I might agree with Gavin Daly’s sentiments (Letters, August 15th) about democracy in road plans if all other road-users paid as much in annual tax as motorists do. – Yours, etc,

ANN FITZSIMONS,

Naas. Co Kildare.

Sir, – The new double-lane cycle path from Blackrock to Sandycove, Co Dublin, is one of the best public additions to the area in decades. Long may it continue; long may it be extended. – Yours, etc,

ULTAN Ó BROIN,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.