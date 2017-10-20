Local authorities – time to move on from medieval constraints?

Sir, – The Irish local authority structure is largely based on county boundaries, which were devised in medieval times and have little or no connection with modern or future economic reality. Modern economies are largely driven by dynamic city regions that consist of the city (or cities), and the towns, villages and rural areas within, say, one hour commuting time of the city. The Irish economy has been largely driven by the Dublin city region, which now extends over nine counties.

Ireland’s four second-tier cities contain small populations compared to the second-tier cities of most other European countries.

Their comparative weakness accounts largely for the serious regional imbalance in the State’s economic development.

Local administration should more strongly reflect economic reality and be based on city regions and their economic development and planning. This should in no way inhibit people from cheering on their medieval county in Croke Park! – Yours, etc,

SEÁN McDONAGH,

Raheny, Dublin 5.