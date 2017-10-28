Lobby groups and advocacy services

Sir, – You report that members of the Alcohol Health Action Alliance are disappointed at the lack of progress on the Public Health (Alcohol) Bill and which they believe has been hindered by lobbyists from the alcohol industry (“Lobby groups accused of trying to derail alcohol legislation”, October 24th). You quote Prof Frank Murray as saying that, “the alcohol industry should have no role in national alcohol policy which must be protected from distortion by commercial or vested interests”.

It would appear that the Alcohol Health Action Alliance does not consider itself a lobby group or vested interest but objectively this is what it is, and it is not alone. The channels of Government and policymaking in Ireland are awash with individuals and groups representing myriad vested interests and stakeholders, all seeking to influence policy in their favour and all capable of citing facts and figures towards that end.

Health evangelists may accord a higher moral standing to advocates over lobbyists. However, from a policymaking point of view they are all part of the general background noise. Indeed, such is the volume of that noise, the opinions of most voters and taxpayers are often sidelined. That being so, legislators are their only defenders and their reluctance to act may actually best reflect taxpayers’ will. Perhaps democracy and decision-making would be better served if all lobbying and advocacy were outlawed, but as things stand it is part and parcel of the system. The notion that one group of citizens should be silenced on a subject that is of great concern to them is worrying to say the least. If one is allowed all must be allowed. – Yours, etc,

Dr DERMOT STOKES,

Dublin 4.