Living in a grab-and-go culture

Sir, – Have you noticed these days how many people want to grab things? “Let’s grab a coffee”.“I’m just going to grab a shower.” “We’ll grab lunch.”

Nobody seems to want to go for a coffee or just have lunch or indeed take a leisurely shower.

It’s a grabbing culture, and I suppose it makes some people feel important when they have to rush!

Of course they usually don’t rush, but the word “grab” suggests their time is so important.

Surely the whole point of having lunch or indeed a cup of coffee is to relax?

I was in an office the other day and I heard someone say “Grab that pen and jot this down”.

Really it’s so silly, and all that grabbing is very rude. – Yours, etc,

ROISIN STEED,

Rahoon,

Galway.