Lives Lost – lives remembered

Sir, – Last week our newspapers brought us stories of the Dáil being twice suspended as a result of ructions amongst our elected representatives, of the so-called leader of the free world expressing admiration for a doctor who has claimed that DNA from aliens has been used as medical treatments, and the president of Brazil telling his people that nearly all of them will end up catching the coronavirus – but that there was nothing to fear!

What a lovely contrast then, at the end of the week, to read the tributes in The Irish Times to the ordinary lives we have lost to the coronavirus (Lost Lives, August 1st). Here were to be found the type of hard-working, common-sense people we meet every day, people who lived down-to-earth lives.

You got a sense of people who were grounded in their families and communities, who had found true satisfaction in their lives and who were not always clamouring for more. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha dílse! – Yours,etc,

DEREK EGAN,

Co Laois.