Sir, – I want to pass on my sincere thanks for the “Lives Lost” series that you run every Saturday. It has become compulsive reading. It manages to compassionately capture the people behind the statistics: Their lives and what they have left behind. It is both sad and uplifting. A must-read for anyone who fails to understand the seriousness of Covid-19. Thank you. – Yours, etc,

ELAINE McGAURAN,

Ashtown, Dublin 15.