Sir, – Thank you for “Lost Lives” (Weekend Review, May 9th), a selection of obituaries on Covid-19 victims.

It is important to record that these were real people. People with dreams and talents, foibles and frailties. People who left their mark on the world that they have now departed.

Real people who will always be more than mere statistics on a press release. – Yours, etc,

JOHN QUINN,

Clarinbridge,

Co Galway.