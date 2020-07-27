Live animal exports to Libya

Sir, – This week a shipment of 1,600 Irish cattle will be loaded on the dock in Cork. They will be on this ship for almost two weeks in temperatures in excess of 40 degrees. All will suffer and some will die aboard the ship. Their destination after this brutal sea journey is a war-torn country. They will suffer again before they are killed.

Irish people need to wake up to this disgrace and ask why it is being allowed to continue. – Yours, etc,

JOAN BURGESS,

Inniscarra,

Co Cork.