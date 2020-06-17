Little welcome for walkers
A chara, – I agree with recent letters regarding our continuing loss of so many off- road walkways.
Reasonable and responsible access is allowed in Britain and other countries. Such arrangements operate successfully abroad, promoting many benefits to communities, including, of course, tourism and agri-tourism. Traditionally in Ireland, there was a welcome for walkers, as I enjoyed for many years.
Now, to see the unwelcome signage in many counties, often at important archeological and historical sites – as Prof Seán Duffy recently pointed out – is most regrettable and not in the best public interest.
In the early 1960s, I was glad to be able assure a large rally of ramblers in Britain, that walkers were most welcome here, to “Ireland of the welcomes”, (as the Bord Fáilte could then claim): a slogan that regrettably is not, and indeed could not truthfully be used now. – Is mise,
SEÁN Ó CUINN,
Founder President and
honorary life member,
Irish Ramblers Club,
Member of Mountaineering
Ireland, Life member of
An Óige,
Co Átha Cliath.