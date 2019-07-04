Little Englanders and the little people

Sir, – Unfortunately the UK, our close relative, is going through a bad divorce with its previous self. This will take some time and we should have patience but hide the sherry.

As to the Evening Standard cartoon depicting Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt as leprechauns chasing a pot of gold bearing the inscription “no backstop” (Felix M Larkin, irishtimes.com, July 3rd), I fear they have simply run out of words and are left to gesticulate wildly at the unfairness of it all. In time we will see what comes “Through all the thankless years / Cold, edged with dear-bought wisdom”.

As for the leprechauns, it is little enough to trouble them. – Yours, etc,

TOM O’RAHILLY,

Director,

National Leprechaun

Museum,

Dublin 1.