Sir, – In the continuing problem with litter in public places, I would like to say that, thankfully, there is very little litter in Blackrock park in Dublin. I noticed recently that additional sacks have been attached to the bins already there, and both these and the bins are emptied regularly. Those maintaining this park deserve congratulations on the way they keep it. It is always a pleasure to walk there. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET BUTLER,

Booterstown,

Co Dublin.