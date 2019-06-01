Litter bins and public parks

Sir, – There is a simple scientific reason as to why there are few litter bins in the Phoenix Park or, indeed, other public parks in Dublin (Letters, May 30th). Litter bins attract litter. And not just of the ice-cream and half-eaten picnic sandwich variety. Litter bins attract great big black bags full of household rubbish. The scientific formula is LB1 = BS10. That’s one litter bin equals 10 black sacks. I have often wondered, though, if it’s not the black sacks the bins attract but their ignorant, selfish owners. – Yours, etc,

P THOMAS MURRAY,

Dublin 6W.