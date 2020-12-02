Listening to the voices of trans people

Sir, – I note that I am being told who my enemies are by Fintan O’Toole (“The enemy of trans people is not feminism, it’s patriarchy”, Opinion & Analysis, ,1December 1st). He may be surprised to learn how little of my life as a transgender woman is devoted to dividing the world into good people and bad. I scarcely have time to ponder politics and morality. I am busy trying to survive.

A noticeable feature of the supposedly “toxic” media discussion around trans rights is that it seldom gives prominence to the voices of trans people. Our lives are instead subsumed into a second-order debate about free speech and “cancel culture”. Meanwhile, I am in my third year on a medical waiting list. Where is the freedom in that? – Yours, etc,

SOULA EMMANUEL,

Greystones,

Co Wicklow.