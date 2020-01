Sir, – I heard a blackbird singing by the side of a busy road this evening. I wanted to hear his full repertoire but the noisy hecklers – the buses, the cars and the motorbikes – drowned him out and their engines coughed a poison into the evening air.

My hope is that this new year will be the dawn of an era of silent transport when we can truly hear the hopeful songs of nature’s buskers. – Yours, etc,

MARY FOGARTY,

Balbriggan,

Co Dublin.