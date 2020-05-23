Lines of thought

Sir, – Studying human sociology at the moment is very interesting . I have noticed that since Monday the long queues we have become used to at the major supermarkets have remarkably disappeared.

Hardware stores and garden centres have become the hangout of choice for those who seem to have a weakness for queuing.

Could it be that people are attracted to these places not so much by what they need inside but more by what they think they are missing when they see the length of the queue?

David Attenborough would have so much material to work with now if he ever chose to direct his attention to the human kingdom rather than the animal one. – Yours, etc,

AIDAN BOYLE,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.