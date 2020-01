Sir, – Like Bobby McDonagh, I will light a candle on January 31st (“On Brexit Day, I will not ring a bell but light a candle”, Opinion & Analysis, January 27th).

Its flickering flame will symbolise democracy.

Referendums that went against the EU in Denmark, France, Greece, Ireland and the Netherlands were ignored or overturned.

Brexit shows that voting has not lost its purpose. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Vienna.