Life is shorts

Sir, – Des Doris wonders (Letters, August 15th) if his wearing of short pants for five consecutive months is a record. It is not.

As a resident of south Co Dublin, he should well know that short pants have been de rigueur for Leinster rugby supporters for years. In fact the Leinster rugby supporter has been known to bask in sub-zero temperatures, howling winds and arctic blizzards in flip-flops, fake tanned legs and, of course, short pants. – Yours, etc,

DAVID JAMESON,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – I hate to undermine Des Doris’s claim to a record) but I wore short pants every day for nine consecutive years in the 1960s. – Yours, etc,

DAMA CUNNINGHAM,

Glenageary,

Co Dublin.