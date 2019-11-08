Life in town and country

Sir, – As a city person, through and through, I get sick and tired of farmers whining that us city folk are not contributing enough in taxes and grants to enable them to maintain their farms and the hideous one-off Taj Mahals that blight the landscape all over the country.

Then I read an article by Michael Harding, and I realise how lucky I am to live in my little semi-detached house in north Dublin, with great neighbours and all the facilities anyone could wish for on my doorstep (“I know of men who don’t go out for months”, People, November 6th).

The countryside?

It is a great place to visit but, after reading your columnist, you would never want to live there! – Yours, etc,

ANTHONY O’LEARY,

Portmarnock,

Co Dublin.