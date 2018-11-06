Lewes talk

Sir, – I notice in “A Sussex town gets set for impending fireworks” (John Fleming, Lewes Letter, October 31st), the phrase – casually tossed out – “busty barmaid”. Do you, Sir, not realise that the paper is often left in the family spaces in many homes where it is hoped the children might pick it up to expand their intellectual horizons, something this kind of smut will scarcely achieve? I for one will be less willing to leave the paper for my children in future without examining it closely first, perhaps with scissors at hand. – Yours, etc,

DEAN O’DOHERTY,

Glenageary,

Co Dublin.