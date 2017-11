Sir, – I am in full agreement with the proposed levy on takeaway coffee cups. However, I also agreed with the levy on plastic shopping bags, which was successful, but I am left totally bewildered by the outrageous amount of plastic packaging used in the packaging of fruit and vegetables in our supermarkets. Are we really serious about cutting back on waste, or is it just a PR exercise? – Yours, etc,

JOHNNY BYRNE,

Ballydehob,

Co Cork